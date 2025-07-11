Read more
BREAKING: CAD gains after strong Canadian labor market data

14:13 11 July 2025

12:30 PM GMT, Canada – June Labor Market Data:

  • Employment Change: Current: 83.1K; Forecast: 0.9K; Previous: 8.8K

  • Unemployment Rate: Current: 6.9%; Forecast: 7.1%; Previous: 7.0%

The Canadian dollar strengthened sharply against the U.S. dollar as the stronger-than-expected labor data increased the likelihood of a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada regarding its monetary policy.

The Canadian swap market now prices the probability of a rate cut by the Bank of Canada this month at 18%, down from 27% prior to the employment data release.

