BREAKING: CAD gains after strong Canadian labor market data

12:30 PM GMT, Canada – June Labor Market Data: Employment Change: Current: 83.1K; Forecast: 0.9K; Previous: 8.8K

Unemployment Rate: Current: 6.9%; Forecast: 7.1%; Previous: 7.0% The Canadian dollar strengthened sharply against the U.S. dollar as the stronger-than-expected labor data increased the likelihood of a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada regarding its monetary policy. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The Canadian swap market now prices the probability of a rate cut by the Bank of Canada this month at 18%, down from 27% prior to the employment data release.

