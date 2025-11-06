BREAKING: Challenger report - October layoffs hit 20-year high 📌

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Challenger Job Cuts for October:
- actual 153.07k; previous 54.064K;
US employers announced 153,074 job cuts in October 2025, up 175% year-on-year and pushing year-to-date layoffs above 1.09 million, the highest through October since 2020 and the biggest October total since 2003. Cuts are driven mainly by cost-cutting, AI adoption, weak demand, and the “DOGE Impact” on federal and downstream jobs, with particularly heavy reductions in Warehousing, Technology, Retail, Services, Consumer Products, and Non-profits. October also saw an unusually high number of separate layoff announcements for a fourth quarter, despite companies typically avoiding holiday-season cuts due to bad optics. At the same time, planned hiring has slumped to 488,077 so far this year—the lowest since 2011—signalling a cooling labor market and a weak seasonal hiring outlook for 2025.
BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment declines! 📉
Germany's exports and imports rise above expectations
Economic calendar: Canadian labor market data and FED speakers 🔎
Morning wrap (07.11.2025)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.