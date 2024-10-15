BREAKING: CPI in France below, while in Spain in line with expectations 📌

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for September: French CPI: actual 1.1% YoY; forecast 1.2% YoY; previous 1.8% YoY;

French CPI: actual -1.3% MoM; forecast -1.2% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;

French HICP: actual 1.4% YoY; forecast 1.5% YoY; previous 1.5% YoY;

French HICP: actual -1.3% MoM; forecast -1.2% MoM; previous 1.2% MoM; 08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;

Spanish CPI: actual 1.5% YoY; forecast 1.5% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

Spanish CPI: actual -0.6% MoM; forecast -0.6% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

Spanish HICP: actual 1.7% YoY; forecast 1.7% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

Spanish HICP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM; Inflation data from Spain and France came in very low. After struggling with inflation in previous years, we are now moving into deflationary issues. The EURUSD is dropping following the release of the reports, with the Euro weakening. Low inflation figures increase the likelihood of more aggressive rate cuts by the ECB at upcoming meetings.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.