Economic calendar: US CPI Inflation the Most Important Report of the Week 🔎

The upcoming week is shaping up to be very intense, not only because of the macroeconomic calendar but also due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The surge in oil prices by more than 53% since the beginning of the US–Iran conflict has increased inflationary pressure. A return of inflation problems is currently one of the market’s biggest concerns.

In the middle of the week, on Wednesday, we will receive the US CPI report for February. The latest global developments will not yet be reflected in last month’s data, but the market will be looking for potential signals of rising price pressures in the coming months.

Detailed economic calendar

Monday, March 9

01:30 AM GMT — China CPI and PPI inflation

07:00 AM GMT — Germany industrial production

Tuesday, March 10

Before the European session — Volkswagen earnings

11:00 PM GMT (Mon) — China trade balance

11:50 PM GMT (Mon) — Japan Q4 GDP

07:00 AM GMT — Norway CPI inflation

08:40 PM GMT — US API crude oil inventory report

After the US session — Oracle earnings

Wednesday, March 11

Before the European session — Rheinmetall earnings

07:00 AM GMT — Germany CPI inflation

12:30 PM GMT — US CPI inflation

02:30 PM GMT — US DoE crude oil inventories

Thursday, March 12

Before the European session — Zalando, BMW earnings

09:30 AM GMT — BoE Governor Bailey speech

11:00 AM GMT — CBRT interest rate decision

12:30 PM GMT — US initial jobless claims

02:30 PM GMT — US EIA natural gas inventories

Friday, March 13

07:00 AM GMT — UK GDP and industrial production

07:45 AM GMT — France CPI inflation

08:00 AM GMT — Spain CPI inflation

09:00 AM GMT — Poland CPI inflation

12:30 PM GMT — Canada labor market data

12:30 PM GMT — US PCE inflation and GDP

02:00 PM GMT — US University of Michigan sentiment index