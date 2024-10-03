BREAKING: CPI in Switzerland lower than expected

CPI in Switzerland for September (y/y): Actual: 0.8%

Forecast: 1%

Previously: 1.1% CPI in Switzerland for September (m/m): Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Actual: -0.3%

Forecast: -0.1%

Previously: 0% Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover, in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index reading is at its lowest level since August 2021. Such data reinforces the existing policy of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which was one of the first in Europe to decide to start a cycle of interest rate cuts. As a result, in the first reaction, the Swiss franc recorded a depreciation against a basket of currencies, with the USDCHF pair breaking out near its September highs. Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.