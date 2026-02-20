BREAKING: TRUMP’S GLOBAL TARIFFS STRUCK DOWN BY US SUPREME COURT 🚨🏛️

Supreme court rules 6-3 against Trump on tariffs. The Court rules that the President lacks authority under IEEPA to impose tariffs. IEEPA does not grant the executive power to levy such tariffs. There is no automatic decision to refund tariffs but the Supreme Court says importers can pursue claims through the US Court of International Trade.
Supreme Court does not address eligibility for tariff refunds.
Traders now see FED waiting until July to cut rates.
US100 gains on this news; US dollar however ticks lower.
Daily Summary: The Supreme Court halts Trump's tariffs; but for how long?
Three markets to watch next week (20.02.2026)
Trump will hold a press briefing on the Supreme Court's tariff decision in 12 minutes 💡
Disappointment for Trump, Resilience for Everyone Else: The Truth About US GDP 🇺🇸
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.