BREAKING: Crude Oil inventories lower than expected 🔴

15:36 16 July 2025

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 4.173M; previous -0.825M;
  • Crude Oil Inventories: actual -3.859M; forecast -1.800M; previous 7.070M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: actual 3.399M; previous -2.658M;

 

 

 

18.07.2025
15:31

Ethereum - technical analysis (18.07.2025)

Looking at the D1 interval, the price reached another target today - the level of $3,675, which results from previous price reactions. If the upward movement...

 15:24

US OPEN: Indices Hover Near Records Amid Cautious Optimism (18.07.2025)

Wall Street traders remain optimistic for the third consecutive day, with most major US indices extending gains over yesterday’s batch of optimistic...

 15:03

BREAKING: UoM's consumer sentiment improves amid lower inflation expectation

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for July: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 66.8;...
