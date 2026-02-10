Daily summary: Weak US data drags markets down, precious metals under pressure again!

The session across the Atlantic is proceeding with mixed sentiments. At the time of writing this summary, only the Dow Jones is recording a symbolic increase, gaining nearly 0.1%, while the S&P 500 is losing about 0.1% and the Nasdaq is retreating by nearly 0.3%.

Negative sentiment prevailed on the Old Continent, with most indices ending the session in the red. The German DAX fell by more than 0.1%, the British FTSE 100 lost more than 0.3%, and the Spanish IBEX 35 declined by 0.4%. The French CAC 40 performed best, recording only a symbolic increase.

US retail sales in December were 0.0% m/m both overall and excluding autos (expected +0.4%) and turned out to be very weak, well below expectations , which greatly disappointed the market and raises serious doubts about the health of the US consumer. Such weak data clearly indicate a slowdown in consumption , which may weaken the prospects for economic growth in the coming months.

On the currency market , the biggest changes are observed in the USDJPY pair. The yen is strengthening against the dollar in response to the victory of Prime Minister Takaichi's camp.

Negative sentiment dominates the precious metals market . Gold is down about 1% and hovering around $5,000 per ounce. Silver is down more than 3%, testing the $80 per ounce level. Palladium and platinum are behaving similarly, losing about 1.6%.

There is a clear sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, with the most important assets remaining under strong pressure. Bitcoin is down about 2% and falling below $69,000, while Ethereum is down even more sharply, by about 5%, to around $2,000.

The commodities market is under pressure. Brent crude oil contracts are down about 0.4%, while WTI crude oil contracts are down about 0.6%. Henry natural gas contracts (NATGAS) also remain under pressure, falling about 0.2%.

Coca Cola presented its results for the fourth quarter of 2025 , which, despite better-than-expected earnings per share and sales volume growth, disappointed in terms of revenue, remaining below market forecasts. In addition, the company announced moderate sales growth in 2026 and a change in the CEO position.