CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: EU June Foreign Trade Balance Falls Short of Forecasts

10:05 18 August 2025

Key Data:

  • Seasonally adjusted foreign trade balance, June: 2.8 bn (forecast: 18.1 bn; previous: 16.2 bn
  • Non-seasonally adjusted foreign trade balance, June: 7 bn (forecast: 13 bn; previous: 16.2 bn)

June's foreign trade balance data turned out to be signifantly weaker than market expectations. Both the seasonally adjusted (s.a.) and non-seasonally adjusted (n.s.a.) figures showed substantial declines compared to forecasts and previous values. These results may raise concerns about the strength of the economic rebound in the EU in the second half of the year.

