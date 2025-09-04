BREAKING: EU Retail sales below predictions

KEY DATA
- Retail sales (m/m): -0.5% (forecast: -0,3%, previous: 0,3%, revised 0,6%)
- Retail sales (y/y): 2,2% (forecast: 2,3%, previous: 3,1%, revised 3,5%)
Retail sales in the Eurozone fell more sharply than consensus forecasts, highlighting the growing weakness among consumers amid high living costs and a slowing economy. This disappointment fits within the broader market narrative of a continued economic slowdown, but the magnitude of the decline could increase pressure on the ECB to consider further policy easing. Such a move might weigh negatively on the euro’s strength and dampen sentiment around the region’s growth prospects.
Given these developments, investors and policymakers will likely be closely watching upcoming data releases and ECB communications for signs of how the central bank plans to navigate this challenging environment.
Source: xStation5
