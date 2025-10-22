Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

08:29 · 22 October 2025

Economic calendar: All eyes on earnings; EIA report and ECB speeches (22.10.2025)

Key takeaways
US30
Indices
-
-
IBM
Shares
IBM.US, International Business Machines Corp
-
-
Tesla
Shares
TSLA.US, Tesla Inc
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Markets await earnings from IBM, SAP and Tesla.
  • Speeches from ECB's Lagarde and de Guindos
  • EIA report and Polish retail sales

After the release of Japan’s foreign trade data and UK inflation figures, investors face no major “top-tier” macroeconomic reports today, and the nearly empty calendar is likely to focus attention on earnings from companies such as IBM, SAP and Tesla.

However, we will see Poland’s retail sales for September, completing the picture of the domestic economy after the stronger-than-expected industrial production reading. In forex markets, speeches by ECB President Lagarde and Vice President de Guindos could be important, while commodity investors will look to the weekly EIA report on fossil fuels.

 

Economic calendar for today:

09:00 BST, Poland – Retail sales for September:

  • Forecast 6.8% YoY; Previous 3.0% YoY

12:00 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB Vice President de Guindos

13:25 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB President Lagarde

15:30 BST, United States – EIA Report:

  • Heating oil inventories: Previous -0.519M

  • Gasoline inventories: Previous -0.267M

  • Weekly refinery crude utilization (t/t): Previous -6.7%

  • Gasoline production: Previous -0.394M

  • Crude oil imports: Previous -1.754M

  • Distillate fuel production: Previous -0.577M

  • Cushing crude inventories: Previous -0.703M

  • Crude throughput by refineries (t/t): Previous -1.167M

  • Crude oil inventories: Forecast 2.200M; Previous 3.524M

  • Weekly distillate prices (EIA): Previous -4.529M

16:00 BST, Germany – Speech by Bundesbank Vice President Buch

18:00 BST, United States – 20-year Treasury auction: Previous 4.613%

21:00 BST, United Kingdom – Speech by BoE Vice President Woods

21:00 BST, United States – Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barra

24 October 2025, 19:00

Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
24 October 2025, 18:13

Procter & Gamble: After Earnings
24 October 2025, 17:36

"Mad Max" mode - Is Tesla in trouble?
24 October 2025, 17:14

Intel’s turnaround is showing results

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app