Economic calendar: All eyes on earnings; EIA report and ECB speeches (22.10.2025)

- Markets await earnings from IBM, SAP and Tesla.
- Speeches from ECB's Lagarde and de Guindos
- EIA report and Polish retail sales
- Markets await earnings from IBM, SAP and Tesla.
- Speeches from ECB's Lagarde and de Guindos
- EIA report and Polish retail sales
After the release of Japan’s foreign trade data and UK inflation figures, investors face no major “top-tier” macroeconomic reports today, and the nearly empty calendar is likely to focus attention on earnings from companies such as IBM, SAP and Tesla.
However, we will see Poland’s retail sales for September, completing the picture of the domestic economy after the stronger-than-expected industrial production reading. In forex markets, speeches by ECB President Lagarde and Vice President de Guindos could be important, while commodity investors will look to the weekly EIA report on fossil fuels.
Economic calendar for today:
09:00 BST, Poland – Retail sales for September:
-
Forecast 6.8% YoY; Previous 3.0% YoY
12:00 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB Vice President de Guindos
13:25 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB President Lagarde
15:30 BST, United States – EIA Report:
-
Heating oil inventories: Previous -0.519M
-
Gasoline inventories: Previous -0.267M
-
Weekly refinery crude utilization (t/t): Previous -6.7%
-
Gasoline production: Previous -0.394M
-
Crude oil imports: Previous -1.754M
-
Distillate fuel production: Previous -0.577M
-
Cushing crude inventories: Previous -0.703M
-
Crude throughput by refineries (t/t): Previous -1.167M
-
Crude oil inventories: Forecast 2.200M; Previous 3.524M
-
Weekly distillate prices (EIA): Previous -4.529M
16:00 BST, Germany – Speech by Bundesbank Vice President Buch
18:00 BST, United States – 20-year Treasury auction: Previous 4.613%
21:00 BST, United Kingdom – Speech by BoE Vice President Woods
21:00 BST, United States – Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barra
Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
Procter & Gamble: After Earnings
"Mad Max" mode - Is Tesla in trouble?
Intel’s turnaround is showing results
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.