BREAKING: EURCAD muted after Canadian labor market data 📄🔎

12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for March: Full Employment Change: actual -62.0K; previous -19.7K;

Part Time Employment Change: actual 29.5K; previous 20.8K;

Employment Change: actual -32.6K; forecast 10.4K; previous 1.1K;

Unemployment Rate: actual 6.7%; forecast 6.7%; previous 6.6%;

Participation Rate: actual 65.2%; previous 65.3%; The Canadian dollar is not reacting significantly to the mixed data from the Canadian economy. The data is generally coming in weaker than expected, but on the other hand, the difference in the readings is not substantial enough to trigger any major moves in the currency market. Especially in the current global situation, where the markets' full attention is focused on tariffs and the escalation of the trade war. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.