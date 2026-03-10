EURUSD gains 0.2% on unexpectedly bigger trade surplus in Germany 🇩🇪 📈

EURUSD gained nearly 0.2% following trade data from Germany, which unexpectedly increased its trade surplus despite overall slowing in both imports and exports.

In January 2026, German adjusted exports fell 2.3% to 130.5 billion euros, while imports dropped 5.9% to 109.2 billion euros month-on-month. Despite these monthly declines, the trade surplus widened significantly to 21.2 billion euros, up from 17.4 billion in December 2025, bucking forecasted drop to 15.2 billion euros.

While trade with the EU weakened, with exports falling 4.8%, shipments to non-EU nations rose 1.0%. This growth was primarily fueled by an 11.7% surge in exports to the United States. In contrast, trade with China and Russia slowed, as exports to China decreased 13.2% and imports from Russia plunged 20.0%.

Despite weakness in early Asian trading, the EURUSD bounced back from the EMA100 (dark purple) and returned above the 1,162 mark, currently at its highest since March 4th. Source: xStation5