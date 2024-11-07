BREAKING: EURGBP dips after BOE rate cut ✂️

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for November: actual 4.75%; forecast 4.75%; previous 5.00%;

BoE MPC vote cut : actual 8; forecast 8; previous 1;

BoE MPC vote hike: actual 0; forecast 0; previous 0;

BoE MPC vote unchanged: actual 1; forecast 1; previous 8; The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) aims to achieve a 2% inflation target while supporting growth and employment. On November 6, 2024, it voted 8-1 to cut the Bank Rate by 25 pb to 4.75%. While inflation has been easing, domestic pressures remain persistent. CPI inflation fell to 1.7% in September but is expected to rise to 2.5% by year-end due to energy price comparisons. Wage growth remains high, though GDP growth is slowing. The MPC's projections suggest CPI inflation will return to target over the medium term, with a gradual approach to easing policy remaining appropriate to ensure inflation risks subside. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.