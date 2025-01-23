BREAKING: EURNOK muted after interest rate decision; Norges signals potential cut in March 🔔

Norwegian Key Policy Rate Actual 4.5% (Forecast 4.5%, Previous 4.50%)

Norges Bank held the policy rate steady at 4.5% during its January 22 meeting, with Governor Ida Wolden Bache suggesting a likely rate reduction in March.

Since late 2021, rate hikes have cooled the economy and eased inflation, now approaching the target level, though rising business costs could reignite price pressures. Unemployment has increased slightly from historically low levels. Recent data align with projections, showing stable underlying inflation and unemployment, while overall inflation came in lower than expected. However, fewer expected rate cuts abroad signal continued need for restrictive monetary policy, with easing anticipated soon.

Uncertainty remains high, with risks from global trade barriers potentially dampening growth but posing unclear implications for Norwegian inflation. Norges Bank will present updated forecasts and its next policy decision on March 27, 2025.