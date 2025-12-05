Read more
10:05 · 5 December 2025

BREAKING: Euro-zone GDP slightly above expectations!📈 EURUSD remains stable

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

11:00 - Euro-zone GDP: 

  • YoY: 1.4% (Expected: 1.4%, Previous: 1.5%) 
  • QoQ: 0.3% (Expected: 0.2%, Previous: 0.1%)

The GDP from the Euro-zone turned out to be slightly better than market expectations. The year-on-year growth remains stable and in line with expectations. The quarterly growth exceeded expectations.
The reading fell within market expectations, and the reaction of the indices remains limited.

EURUSD (M1)

 

Source: xStation5 

