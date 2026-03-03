Chart of the day 🚨OIL surges 5% putting pressure on Wall Street

Brent crude oil futures (OIL) are rising nearly 5% today to above $81 per barrel, approaching their highest level since January 2025.
- Donald Trump stated that the largest attacks on Iran are yet to come, while Iran’s IRGC forces emphasized yesterday that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and that they will not allow free transit of oil from the region — neither through the Strait nor via pipeline infrastructure.
- Although the United States denies that Iran has the capability to shut down the key waterway, vessels are clearly reluctant to enter Hormuz. According to Ocean Network Express data, more than 100 tankers are currently anchored near the entrance to the Strait, and that number could increase.
- Following the military escalation in the region, the market is pricing in the risk of a prolonged conflict. This morning, Donald Trump expressed readiness for such a scenario, and yesterday he did not rule out a ground operation in Iran. For the oil market, this means that the risk of prices rising toward the “symbolic” $100 per barrel level has become real. Brent would need to climb roughly another 25% to reach that threshold.
- The sharp rise in oil prices is increasing inflation risks and adding further pressure on risk assets, including U.S. equities — where there had recently been expectations of meaningful rate cuts this year. Higher oil prices imply persistent short-term inflationary pressure combined with the risk of slowing economic activity.
- U.S. index futures are lower today, with US100 down more than 1.5%, while VIX futures are up over 5%. Markets are rotating back into the U.S. dollar, and rising bond yields are further pulling capital away from Wall Street.
OIL (D1)
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Indices and crypto decline amid rising oil prices 🚩 Gold and the US dollar move higher
Oil surges 11% amid escalating Middle-East conflict 📈VIX gains driven by fear on Wall Street
Bitcoin loses the momentum again 📉Ethereum slides 5%
Three markets to watch next week (06.03.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.