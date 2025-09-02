BREAKING: Eurozone CPI data slightly above estimates

Eurozone – Inflation data (flash) for August:
-
CPI: Actual: 0.2% m/m; previous 0.0% m/m
-
CPI: Actual: 2.1% y/y; forecast 2.1% y/y; previous 2.0% y/y
-
Core CPI: Actual: 2.3% y/y; forecast 2.2% y/y; previous 2.3% y/y
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in August (3.2%, compared with 3.3% in July), followed by services (3.1%, compared with 3.2% in July), non-energy industrial goods (0.8%, stable compared with July) and energy (-1.9%, compared with -2.4% in July).
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source:Eurostat
Overall, these figures show that the ECB is currently in a very good position with regard to interest rates/monetary policy. The data had a limited impact on the euro, although the surprise of slightly higher figures stabilized the EURUSD exchange rate at around 1.6370.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.