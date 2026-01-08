Read more
13:31 · 8 January 2026

BREAKING: EURUSD reacts to US jobless claims & labor costs data 🗽

US jobless claims came in at 208k vs 212.4 exp. and 199k previously

  • Continued jobless claims: 1.914M vs 1.9M exp. and 1.86M previously

US Unit Labor Costs: -1.9% (Forecast -0.088%, Previous 1.0%)

  • US productivity came in at 4.9% vs 5% exp. and 3% previously

The report is overall positive for the stock market, singalling falling YoY labor costs (down almost 2%) but still solid (low) jobless claims and almost 5% higher productivity level. EURUSD reaction is mixed but quite strong economic conditions in the US support US dollar.

 

Source: xStation5

