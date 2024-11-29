BREAKING: Eurozone CPI in line with expectations; Core CPI and monthly headline reading slightly lower

Flash Eurozone headline CPI for November came in 2.3% YoY in line with expectations and higher than 2% previously Headline CPI MoM came in -0.3% vs -0.2% exp. and 0.3% previously

Flash core CPI came in 2.7% YoY vs 2.8% exp. and 2.7% previously Italian CPI prelim: 1.4% YoY (Forecast 1.4%, Previous 0.9%) Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Monthly prelim: 0.0% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous 0.0%) Italian HICP prelim: 1.6% YoY (Forecast 1.4%, Previous 1.0%) Monthly prelim: 0.0% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.3%) Overall today, Eurozone CPI reading is quite dovish, may signal falling lower consumers' activity with rising odds of achieving 2% ECB inflation target in the first half of 2025. However, EURUSD is up almost 0.15% today on weakening US dollar. Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.