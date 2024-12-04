BREAKING: Eurozone PMI data above expectations 📌

08:15 AM GMT, Spain - PMI Data for November: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 53.1; forecast 53.6; previous 54.9; 08:45 AM GMT, Italy - PMI Data for November: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app HCOB Italy Services PMI: actual 49.2; forecast 51.1; previous 52.4;

HCOB Italy Composite PMI: actual 47.7; previous 51.0; 08:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for November: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 45.9; forecast 44.8; previous 48.1;

HCOB France Services PMI: actual 46.9; forecast 45.7; previous 49.2; 08:55 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for November: HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 47.2; forecast 47.3; previous 48.6;

HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 49.3; forecast 49.4; previous 51.6; 09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for November: HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 48.3; forecast 48.1; previous 50.0;

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: actual 49.5; forecast 49.2; previous 51.6;

US Dollar continues to strenghten against Euro following the publication of manufacturing PMI data from the eurozone. The November reports, however, show a continuation of the rather weak condition in industry. Most countries report data around below the 50-point threshold, with the index for the Eurozone as a whole at 48.3. Data from Germany and Italy came in slightly below expectations.

