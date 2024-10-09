BREAKING: EURUSD drops 0.37%; USD with almost no reaction to FOMC minutes

The FOMC Minutes from the latest decision-making meeting of the US Federal Reserve have just been published. Recall that on September 18 the Fed decided to cut rates by 50 basis points, which came as a surprise to the market, which mostly expected a cut of just 25 basis points. Here are the most important transcripts of the minutes of that event: While a "substantial majority" supported the 50 bps cut in the fed funds rate, several members believed 25 bps would have been more consistent with gradual normalization of the policy rate.

Most participants see balanced risks to the inflation outlook. However, Michelle Bowman dissented, preferring 25 bps cut due to core inflation well above target

Participants generally said it was important to communicate decisions are conditional on evolution of economy, implications for balance of risks and therefore not on a preset course.

Economic activity expanding at "solid pace", job gains slowed, but unemployment remains low. Inflation made "further progress" but still "somewhat elevated"

Members anticipate moving toward more neutral policy stance over time if data evolves as expected. Committee will "carefully assess" data for additional rate adjustments

Several participants remarked reducing policy restraint too soon or too much could risk stalling or reversal of progress on inflation.

FOMC members also discussed the importance of communicating quantitative tightening could continue for some time even as rates are reduced.

Staff outlook for September meeting was for economy to remain solid, though forecast for growth in 2nd half of 2024 was marked down reflecting softer-than-expected labor indicators

Almost all participants agreed upside risks to inflation had diminished. Some members noted there had been a plausible case for a 25 basis-point cut at the July meeting.

