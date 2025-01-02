BREAKING: EURUSD gains after European PMI reports 📌🖋️

08:15 AM GMT, Spain - PMI Data for December: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.3; forecast 53.6; previous 53.1; 08:45 AM GMT, Italy - PMI Data for December: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app HCOB Italy Manufacturing PMI: actual 46.2; forecast 44.9; previous 44.5; 08:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for December: HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 41.9; forecast 41.9; previous 43.1; 08:55 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for December: HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual 42.5; forecast 42.5; previous 43.0; 09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for December: HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: actual 45.1; forecast 45.2; previous 45.2; EURUSD gains slightly in the first part of the day following the publication of PMI reports from major European countries. The final reports for industry show readings in line with expectations or slightly better. However, compared to November's data, most markets record a month-on-month decline. The exceptions are the solid data from Italy and Spain, which record increases, with the data from Spain even remaining well above the 50-point threshold.

