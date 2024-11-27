BREAKING: EURUSD gains slightly after US macro data 🔔

01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: GDP Price Index (Q3): actual 1.9% QoQ; forecast 1.8% QoQ; previous 2.5% QoQ;

GDP (Q3): actual 2.8% QoQ; forecast 2.8% QoQ; previous 3.0% QoQ;

GDP Sales (Q3): actual 3.0%; forecast 3.0%; previous 1.9%;

PCE Prices (Q3): actual 1.5%; forecast 1.5%; previous 2.5%

Core PCE Prices (Q3): actual 2.10%; forecast 2.20%; previous 2.80%;

Real Consumer Spending (Q3): actual 3.5%; forecast 3.7%; previous 2.8%; 01:30 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods for October: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Durable Goods Orders: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast -0.8% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

Core Durable Goods Orders: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

Durables Excluding Defense: actual 0.4% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM;

Goods Orders Non Defense Ex Air: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; 01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 213K; forecast 215K; previous 215K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,907K; forecast 1,910K; previous 1,898K; 01:30 PM GMT, United States - Balance of Tade Data for October: Goods Trade Balance: actual -99.08B; forecast -102.20B; previous -108.23B; The GDP data did not surprise, which was in line with expectations, but on the downside was the reading on orders, which clearly fell short of market expectations. The market picture is mixed. Quarterly PCE data slightly below expectations, negated by a higher GDP deflator reading. The lower-than-expected claims and the previously mentioned orders are the main drivers of the moderate decline of dollar immediately after publication.

