Economic calendar: consumer confidence CB index and JOLTS report 🔎

07:41 29 July 2025

Today’s macroeconomic calendar includes a few interesting releases, though it’s not overly busy. It will be the last relatively calm day this week, which still holds the Fed and BOJ decisions, labor market reports, and earnings from the biggest tech companies.

Today, we’ll see the release of the JOLTS job openings data and the Consumer Confidence Index from the Conference Board.

The Consumer Confidence Index is currently at very low levels—historically observed only during economic slowdowns or recessions in the U.S. Expectations for today’s reading point to a slight improvement in consumer sentiment, from 93 to 95.5. Meanwhile, the JOLTS report is expected to show a steady and neutral level of 7.5 million new job openings in June.

Detailed daily calendar:

 

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Retail Sales Data for June:

  • Spanish Retail Sales: previous 4.8% YoY;

08:00 AM BST, Spain - GDP data:

  • Spanish GDP (Q2): forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous 0.6% QoQ;
  • Spanish GDP (Q2): previous 2.8% YoY;

02:00 PM BST, United States - House Price Index for May:

  • previous 434.9;
  • forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for June:

  • forecast 7.510M; previous 7.769M;

03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for July:

  • forecast 95.9; previous 93.0;

 

