BREAKING: EURUSD muted after lower German ZEW Economic Sentiment

10:01 15 April 2025

10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for April:

  • actual -14; forecast 10; previous 51.6;

10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for April:

  • actual -81.2; forecast -86.9; previous -87.6;

The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came in lower than expected. However, the decline in Current Conditions was smaller than forecast and dropped to -81.2 points. EURUSD remains muted following the publication, as investors focus on possible EU-US negotiations.

 

 

