BREAKING: EURUSD muted after stable US CPI report 🇺🇸 📌

12:30 GMT, United States - inflation data for February:
-
CPI YoY Actual 2.4% (Forecast 2.4%, Previous 2.4%)
-
CPI MoM Actual 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%)
-
Core CPI YoY Actual 2.5% (Forecast 2.5%, Previous 2.5%)
-
Core CPI MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.3%)
Despite a soft January print providing a favorable base for February, U.S. consumer prices remained subdued. However, the data is currently skewed downward by the government shutdown and does not yet reflect the recent surge in oil prices now hitting consumers' wallets.
Source: XTB Research
The composition of the CPI remains largely stable, with Core Services—specifically Shelter and Airfares—acting as the primary drivers of inflation, albeit the overall slowdown in Core CPI dynamics (from 0,3% to 0,2% m/m) should relieve Fed during the next FOMC. In terms of short-term monthly dynamics:
-
Used Cars continue to offer the most significant disinflationary relief.
-
Apparel and Energy Commodities saw a sharp acceleration in price pressure, largely due to the low base effect.
-
Software prices jumped 6.5%, notably defying the "SaaS-apocalypse" narrative that dominated February.
Source: XTB Research
EURUSD (M30)
Initially, the most traded currency pair had a muted reaction to the newest CPI print, suggesting no clear direction for the US monetary policy in the face of future data uncertainty. Thrity minutes in, EURUSD resumed losses, diving below key 1,1600 level, trying to find support at 1,1580.
Source: xStation5
BREAKING: Canada Labor market keeps deteriorating 📉
BREAKING: PCE in lane, GDP growth slows down! 🔥🚨
Market Watch: Calm European Session, Weak Industry, Easing Inflation
Bitcoin gains 3%, attempting a trend reversal 📈
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.