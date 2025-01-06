BREAKING: EURUSD ramps up scale of rebound after Trump administration's tariff reports

The euro is extending gains against the U.S. dollar after The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration is working on a methodology for new global tariffs on critical imports to affect only a few industries. Previously, it was feared that higher tariffs could cover a much broader portion of global trade.
President-elect Donald Trump's advisers are studying tariff plans that would apply to every country, but would cover only critical imports, said three people familiar with the matter, the agency reported.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
If implemented, the emerging plans would limit the most sweeping elements of Trump's campaign plans, but would still likely sway global trade and have serious consequences for the US economy and consumers.
Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.