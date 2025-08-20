BREAKING: Minutes FOMC - Inflation more important than jobs! EURUSD stays below 1.17

Minutes from the July FOMC meeting Majority of FOMC members viewed upside risks to inflation as outweighing employment risks , especially given ongoing tariff-related uncertainty.

Policymakers kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%, citing both moderate economic growth and persistent inflationary pressures .

Some officials underscored that inflation had remained above 2% for an extended period , raising concerns about longer-term unanchoring of inflation expectations.

The Committee debated whether the impact of tariffs would be transitory or could trigger a more persistent inflation shock .

Full effects of tariffs on prices —particularly consumer goods—were expected to take time to materialize.

Recent downward revisions in payroll growth and rising unemployment (now at 4.2%) reflect signs of labor market slowing , strengthening the case for dissenting calls for a rate cut.

Concerns over elevated asset valuations were raised, signaling ongoing financial stability risks.

The minutes precede a key Jerome Powell speech at Jackson Hole, where further policy clues may emerge.

Political pressure on the Fed is mounting, with the White House urging lower rates and the removal of Governor Lisa Cook after fraud allegations.

The Committee will revisit policy with updated jobs and inflation data at its mid-September meeting Overall, the reception of the minutes is hawkish, given the focus on inflation risks. Importantly, the last Fed decision took place before the release of very weak July NFP data, which could weigh on upcoming policy discussions. However, the impact on the USD has been limited, as markets await Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech for clearer direction. EURUSD decreased 10 pips after the minutes release, but we can clearly say that the reaction is very muted. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.