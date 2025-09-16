BREAKING: EURUSD remains unchanged after ZEW data and Eurozone industrial production 📌

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ZEW Economic Sentiment for September: actual 26.1; forecast 20.3; previous 25.1; 10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for September: Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app ZEW Economic Sentiment: actual 37.3; forecast 25.3; previous 34.7;

ZEW Current Conditions: actual -76.4; forecast -75.0; previous -68.6; German ZEW data highlighted a sharp decline in current economic conditions, but investor sentiment on the outlook improved strongly, beating expectations at 37.3 versus 26.3 expected. This rebound in morale, especially after the prior month’s drop, may support the ECB’s stance to keep policy steady through the final quarter of the year. 10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Industrial Production for July: Industrial Production: actual 1.8% YoY; forecast 1.7% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY;

Industrial Production: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM; Eurozone industrial production for July showed a modest rebound, rising 0.3% m/m after a revised -0.6% in June. Gains were broad-based across most categories, including capital goods and consumer goods, while energy output fell notably by 2.9%. The figures suggest some stabilization in industrial activity despite lingering headwinds. 10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Employment Data: Wages in euro zone (Q2): actual 3.70% YoY; forecast 3.70% YoY; previous 3.40% YoY;

Labor Cost Index (Q2): actual 3.60% YoY; forecast 3.70% YoY; previous 3.40% YoY;

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.