CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

10:07 · 16 October 2025

BREAKING: Eurozone trade balance mixed 💶

11:00 - Eurozone Trade Balance for August: 

  • Not Seasonally Adjusted: 1 billion Euro (Expected: 6.9 billion Euro, Previous: 12.4 billion Euro, Revision: 12.7 billion Euro) 
  • Seasonally Adjusted: 6.1 billion Euro (Expected: 4.3 billion Euro, Previous: 5.4 billion Euro) 

In June-August 2025, euro area exports to non-EA countries fell by 5.8%, while imports fell by 0.6%. Intra-euro area trade rose by 1.1%. During the same period, EU exports to non-EU countries decreased by 6.8%, while imports fell by 1.2%. Intra-EU trade increased by 1.3%.

It's final data, so price-creating potential of the data is limited. 

