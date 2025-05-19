Read more
BREAKING: EURUSD stable as Fed's Bostic Warns of Slower Inflation Progress and Limited Rate Cuts

13:47 19 May 2025

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic indicated that inflation is not decreasing toward the Fed's target as quickly as expected and is leaning toward only one interest rate cut in 2025 due to uncertainty about tariff impacts.

Key Highlights:

  • Bostic expressed concern about inflation expectations moving in a "troubling way"

  • Moody's recent downgrade of US debt will affect economics and financial markets, potentially increasing capital costs

  • The impact of the downgrade on demand for US debt remains uncertain

  • Bostic questioned if consumers can absorb full tariff costs given recent inflation and household finances

  • The number of potential rate cuts depends on economic developments and tariff details

  • Treasury markets are currently functioning well despite uncertainties

  • Bostic currently sees higher inflation risk than employment concerns

  • Businesses are not planning large layoffs despite declining sentiment

 

 

