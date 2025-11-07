CAD Gains on Strong Canadian Labor Market Data 💡

- Hawkish data from the Canadian labour market strengthens the CAD against the US dollar
- Hawkish data from the Canadian labour market strengthens the CAD against the US dollar
Net change in employment in October: 66,600 (forecast: -5,000; previous: 60,400)
- Unemployment rate: 6.9% (forecast 7.1%; previously 7.1%)
- Hourly wage of permanent employees (year-on-year): 4.0% (forecast 3.5%; previously 3.6%)
The increase in employment in October 2025 was mainly in the wholesale and retail trade sector, where 41,000 jobs were added (+1.4%), offsetting the decline of 21,000 in the previous month. Employment also increased in transport and storage (+30,000; +2.8%) and in the information, culture and recreation sector (+25,000; +3.0%), although the number of people employed in these industries remained stable compared to the previous year. At the same time, employment in construction fell by 15,000 (-0.9%) in October, remaining roughly stable compared to the previous year, but 38,000 lower than the peak at the beginning of 2025. Between January and October 2025, employment in industry fell by 54,000 (-1.3%), mainly due to lower employment in construction and manufacturing, while the service sector increased employment by 142,000 (+0.8%). Source: Statcan
The Week Ahead
Morning Wrap (10.11.2025)
Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers
Extended decline at the end of a week! 🚨
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.