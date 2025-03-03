BREAKING: Final Manufacturing PMI from Germany and European countries slightly higher than expected📊EURUSD retests 1.04

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Final for February: 47.6 (Forecast 47.3, Previous 47.3)
- German Manufacturing PMI Final: 46.5 (Forecast 46.1, Previous 46.1)
- French Manufacturing PMI Final: 45.8 (Forecast 45.5, Previous 45.5)
- Italian Manufacturing PMI Final: 47.4 (Forecast 46.7, Previous 46.3)
- Swiss Manufacturing PMI Final: 49.6 (Forecast 48.2, Previous 47.5)
- Spanish Manufacturing PMI Final: 49.7 (Forecast 51.4, Previous 50.9)
- Norwegian Manufacturing PMI Final: 51.9 (Previous 51.2)
Despite higher than expected final S&P Manufacturing PMI readings from major European economies such as Germany or France, EURUSD pair didn't react positively on the news, trying to find support slightly below 1.04 level.
Source: xStation5
