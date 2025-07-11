BREAKING: French CPI higher than expected 📈 EURUSD muted

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
In June 2025, French inflation accelerated to 1.0% year-on-year, driven mainly by a rebound in service and energy prices. Services rose 0.6% month-on-month, led by sharp increases in accommodation (+8.4%) and transport (+3.7%). Energy prices also rebounded (+0.6%), with petroleum products falling more slowly year-on-year. Food prices remained stable, while manufactured goods showed little change. Core inflation ticked up to 1.2%.
Overall, the inflation uptick reflects strong seasonal demand in services and easing deflation in energy, while broader price pressures remain contained. EURUSD keeps trading in a tight ranger after an early session dive below 1.17.
