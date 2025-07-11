BREAKING: French CPI higher than expected 📈 EURUSD muted

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for June:

In June 2025, French inflation accelerated to 1.0% year-on-year, driven mainly by a rebound in service and energy prices. Services rose 0.6% month-on-month, led by sharp increases in accommodation (+8.4%) and transport (+3.7%). Energy prices also rebounded (+0.6%), with petroleum products falling more slowly year-on-year. Food prices remained stable, while manufactured goods showed little change. Core inflation ticked up to 1.2%.

Overall, the inflation uptick reflects strong seasonal demand in services and easing deflation in energy, while broader price pressures remain contained. EURUSD keeps trading in a tight ranger after an early session dive below 1.17.