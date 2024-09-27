BREAKING: French CPI lower than expected, EURUSD down on the news

France, Inflation Data for September:
- French HICP YoY: 1.5% Final: vs 1.9% (forecast) vs 2.2% (previous)
- French HICP MoM: -1.2% Final: vs -0.8% (forecast) vs 0.6% (previous)
- French CPI YoY NSA: 1.2% vs 1.6% (forecast) vs 1.8% (previous)
- French CPI MoM NSA: -1.2% vs -0.7% (forecast) vs 0.5% (previous)
- French PPI YoY: -6.3% Final: vs -5.4% (previous)
- French PPI MoM: 0.2% Final: vs 0.2% (previous)
The data come much lower than expected, which signals the market a possibility of deeper than expected cuts. It is now for EBC to decide on pace of monetary policy.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
EURUSD strongly reacts to the news. After the data euro has lost almost 0.15% to US dollar. If the sentiment is sustained, it might test 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.11249. RSI is approaching oversold at 15 minute inteval, while consolidating in neutral area at D1. MACD at D1 is close to bearish divergence, which is worth to watch.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.