BREAKING: French CPI slightly lower than expected, EURUSD flat on the news

France, Inflation Data for August: French HICP YoY 2.2% Final: vs 2.2% (forecast) vs 2.2% (previous) Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app French CPI YoY NSA 1.8%: vs 1.9% (forecast) vs 1.9% (previous) French CPI MoM NSA: 0.5% vs 0.6% (forecast) vs 0.6% (previous) French CPI rises lower than expected, confirming yesterday’s ECB decision to lower rates. The CPI excluding the tobacco index came in slightly below expectations at 120.01 vs. 120.07. The market reaction is muted as participants await upcoming U.S. data. The University of Michigan report might serve as the last clear signal regarding the extent of FOMC rate cuts. EUR/USD is trading near resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. A breach of this level could lead to a retest of 1.11 or higher for the pair. The RSI is in neutral territory, showing a monthly bearish divergence with lower highs and lower lows. The MACD also confirms a bearish outlook for the pair.



This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.