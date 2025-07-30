Read more
BREAKING: Eurozone GDP for Q2: actual 0.1% QoQ; expected 0.0% 🟢

10:02 30 July 2025

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q2): actual 0.1% QoQ; forecast 0.0% QoQ; previous 0.6% QoQ;
  • GDP (Q2): actual 1.4% YoY; forecast 1.2% YoY; previous 1.5% YoY;

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Business and Consumer survey for July:

  • Consumer Confidence: actual -14.7; forecast -14.7; previous -15.3;
  • Services Sentiment: actual 4.1; forecast 3.3; previous 3.1;:
  • Industrial Sentiment: actual -10.4; forecast -11.2; previous -11.8;
  • Business and Consumer Survey: actual 95.8; forecast 94.5; previous 94.2;

The eurozone economy showed only slight growth in Q2, with France and Spain performing better, while Italy and Germany lagged behind. On a yearly basis, the economy grew by 1.4%, slightly above expectations of 1.2%.

EU members GDP reports from Today:

06:30 AM BST, France - GDP data:

  • French GDP (Q2): actual 0.7% YoY; previous 0.6% YoY;
  • French GDP (Q2): actual 0.3% QoQ; forecast 0.1% QoQ; previous 0.1% QoQ;

09:00 AM BST, Germany - GDP data:

  • German GDP (Q2): actual 0.4% YoY; forecast 0.2% YoY; previous 0.0% YoY;
  • German GDP (Q2): actual -0.1% QoQ; forecast -0.1% QoQ; previous 0.4% QoQ;

09:00 AM BST, Italy - GDP data:

  • Italian GDP (Q2): actual 0.4% YoY; forecast 0.6% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY;
  • Italian GDP (Q2): actual -0.1% QoQ; forecast 0.1% QoQ; previous 0.3% QoQ;

However, this modest improvement is unlikely to shift the European Central Bank's current outlook, as focus now turns to how the recent trade agreement with the US might impact the region going forward.

 

