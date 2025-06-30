Read more
BREAKING: German CPI below estimates 🇩🇪

13:04 30 June 2025

01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for June:

  • German CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

  • German HICP: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

  • German CPI: actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY;

  • German HICP: actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY;

 

 

Source: xStation5

