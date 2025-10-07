BREAKING: German Factory Orders bellow expectations! 🏭📉

8:00 - German Factory Orders for August:
- Factory Orders M/M : -0,8% (Expected: 1.1%, Previous -2,9%)
- Factory Orders Y/Y: 1,5% (Previous: -3.4%)
German factory orders for August came in weaker than expected, falling by 0.8% month-on-month against market expectations of a 1.1% increase, following a 2.9% decline in July.
On an annual basis, orders rose by 1.5%, marking an improvement from the previous -3.4%.
The disappointing monthly figure suggests continued weakness in industrial demand, likely reflecting uncertainty and softer demand, even as the yearly reading hints at some stabilization compared to earlier declines.
