BREAKING: German factory orders fall unexpectedly 📉

07:05 6 August 2025

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Durable Goods for June:

  • German Factory Orders: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast 1.2% MoM; previous -0.8% MoM;

 

The German factory orders decresased unexpectedly in June, deepening May's drop from 0.8% to 1%.

The decline was driven by a sharp drop in transport equipment, automotive and metal products, while electrical equipment and intermediate goods offered some support; overall weakness stemmed from falling foreign demand, especially outside the euro area.

Nevertheless, DE40 continued ticking up after data was published. The index has just broken above the lower bound of the recent consoldiation.

 

Source: xStation5

