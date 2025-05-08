Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: German industrial production rebounds higher than expected 📈

07:04 8 May 2025

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for March:

  • German Industrial Production: actual 3.0% MoM; forecast 0.9% MoM; previous -1.3% MoM;

 

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for March:

  • German Trade Balance: actual 21.1B; forecast 19.0B; previous 17.7B;

  • German Imports: actual -1.4% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

  • German Exports: actual 1.1% MoM; forecast 1.0% MoM; previous 1.8% MoM;

 

The main driver of higher industrial production in Germany in March 2025 was broad-based growth across multiple sectors, with especially strong increases in pharmaceutical sector (+19.6%), automotive (+8.1%), consumer and capital goods (+4.9%), and mechanical engineering (+4.4%). In contrast, energy production declined (-1.8%). While excluding energy and construction, the industrial output increased even 3,6% MoM.

 

The EURUSD rate briefly bounced following the data release but is currently trading below 1.13. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

09.05.2025
16:31

Mixed sentiments on Wall Street 🗽Tesla gains 6% despite weak sales data

Wall Street slips slightly during Friday’s session; the US30 pulls back by 0.3% Tesla shares rise over 6% on hopes for positive signals from...

 16:15

Three markets to watch next week (09.05.2025)

Following the first high-stake trade negotiations between China and the US, market attention will once again focus predominantly on developments between...

 13:31

BREAKING: Canadian NFP report slightly higher than expected; unemployment rises 🚩

Canadian Employment Change: 7.4k (Forecast 5k, Previous -32.6k) Canadian Unemployment Rate: 6.9% vs 6.8% exp. and 6.7% previously Canadian...
More news

Join over 1.4 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app