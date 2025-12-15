Daily Summary: Tech sector fears send markets lower

- The session in the USA began with slight increases, but over time the market lost momentum amid concerns about the condition of technology companies. The biggest declines are seen in contracts on the Russell 2000, which are down about 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 is performing better, with contracts down 0.3%. The smallest declines can be observed on the S&P 500 and Dow, where declines are limited to about 0.2%.
- The company iRobot, the producer of the iconic "Roomba" cleaning robots, could not withstand the pressure from Chinese substitutes and announced bankruptcy, with valuation losses exceeding 70%.
- Today's statements from FED members were received by the market as moderately dovish, but increasingly visible internal conflicts are attracting more attention. The views of FOMC members are trying to drift in two separate directions. Meanwhile, news from President Trump's circle indicates that Kevin Hasset's candidacy is not as certain as the markets priced it a week ago.
- The session in Europe is performing better compared to the USA, with most of it being growth-oriented. The leaders of growth are Italy and Poland. Contracts on the Italian FTSE MIB are up about 1%, and contracts on the WIG20 are up as much as 1.7%. Noticeable increases are also seen in contracts on the SUI20, UK100, and SPA35. Slight growth in French indices, with the CAC40 contract rising by 0.4%. The DAX is slightly down by 0.2%.
- The European session is marked by declines in defense companies, dictated by further stages of negotiations concerning Ukraine. European banks are pushing indices up, with sentiment towards them turning clearly positive.
- Swiss PPI data disappointed. Producer prices fell by as much as 0.5% month-on-month. The Swiss franc is clearly losing against the dollar and euro, about 0.2%.
- In the Forex market, the Norwegian and Swedish crowns are also not performing well. Scandinavian currencies are losing against most currency pairs.
- In the commodity market, in the agricultural products segment, the decline in cocoa continues. The commodity is under enormous and prolonged supply pressure, with contract prices falling by over 6% today.
- Oil is down by over 1.5%, testing recent lows again.
- Precious metals continue another wave of growth. Palladium is rising the most, by as much as 5%, while platinum and silver are up 2%. Gold is up by about 0.2%.
- Falling interest rates and institutional adoption are not helping the crypto market, with significant declines observed across the board. Bitcoin is down as much as 3%, falling to the level of $85,000. The situation looks even worse for Ethereum, which is down as much as 5%, falling again below the psychological level of $3,000.
