BREAKING: Germany Indstustrial Production Much Lower Than Expected

Germany Industrial Production for September: 1.3% MoM (forecast: 3.0% MoM; prior: -4.3% MoM)
Germany Indsutrial Production Year-over-Year SA: -1,0% (forecast: 0.1%; prior: -4.2%)
Data showed that industrial production in Germany rebounded much smaller than expected in September, after huge decrease in August which was the highest since March 2022. Another report shows that Germany still experiences issues with reviving its core economy. It is important to note that the Germany remains a global leader in the industrial production, which may affect other economies. EURUSD or DE40 do not respond to the data. EURUSD is still close to the daily high above 1.15:
Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers
Extended decline at the end of a week! 🚨
US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment declines! 📉
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.