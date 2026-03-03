🚨 EURUSD deepens decline, falls to key support zone

Unfortunately, there are currently no signs that the war momentum in the Middle East will reverse anytime soon. Netanyahu stated that Israel does not seek a prolonged war, but yesterday Trump did not rule out deploying ground troops and this morning said the United States is prepared for a long, victorious war. At present, rising gas prices in particular may pose a serious challenge for Europe and, consequently, for the euro. The chart shows RSI approaching oversold territory, while selling volume clearly dominates.
EURUSD (D1)
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: Oil at new local highs; Iran and Trump dampen market sentiment 💡
BREAKING: Stronger-than-expected decline in US gas inventories
ECB Minutes: Peak Impact of Euro Strength on Inflation Yet to Come 🇪🇺
Chart of the day: EURUSD fights to defend key support before ECB minutes 💶 🇪🇺 (05.03.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.