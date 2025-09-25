Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Huge upward revision for GDP. Lower claims. EURUSD tests 1.17

13:30 25 September 2025
  • Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. 
  • GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). 
  • Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6% (expected: 2.5%; previous 2.5%, Q1: 3.5%)
  • Initial Jobless Claims: 218k (expected: 233k; previous: 232k)
  • Trade balance for August: -$85,5B (expected: -$95.7B; previous: -$103,6B)
  • Durables Goods Orders for August: 2.9% MoM (expected: -0.3% MoM; previous: -2.7% Mom)
  • Core Durables Goods Orders: 0.4% MoM (expected: -0.1% MoM; previous: 1.1% MoM)

Strong US Data Fuels Dollar Rally, Challenges Fed Rate Cut Outlook

A powerful set of US economic data was released, led by a significant upward revision to second-quarter GDP growth. The trade balance came in much better than expected, and initial jobless claims are returning to previous low levels, suggesting the spike from two weeks ago was a one-off event.

Furthermore, durable goods orders showed a strong rebound. While this was largely influenced by transportation orders, core orders also recovered, pointing to broader economic resilience.

Overall, the data paints a very positive picture of the US economy. The dollar strengthened considerably in response, now testing the 1.1700 level. This has also triggered a sharp pullback in US index futures, indicating the market is interpreting the data as hawkish. Given the economy's underlying strength, some members of the Federal Reserve may now question the justification for two interest rate cuts this year, especially since inflation continues to be a problem.

Growth is driven mainly by net exports but there is also a positive contribution from consumption and fixed investment, which indicates that even without tariffs turbulence, the change should be positive. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

EURUSD has decreased significantly today due to strong data package from the USD which undermines probability of further Fed cuts this year. Source: xStation5

 

Market is not sure about future cuts from the Fed after very positive data from the US economy. US500 is below opening price after recent roll-over. Source: xStation5

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

26.09.2025
18:59

Daily summary: Fed’s preferred PCE doesn’t change market expectations; silver gains 3.00% 📈

U.S. indices end the day slightly higher, gaining after the PCE report came in line with expectations. US500 is up +0.50%, US100 +0.25%, and US2000...

 17:51

Oracle to be one of TikTok’s shareholders 🔎

TikTok U.S. valued at around USD 14 billion Investor group (Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX) to control 45% of the company Oracle...

 16:28

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (26.09.2025)

In the coming week, we will get key data for the Fed, namely labor market reports and ISM. In addition, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make its...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app