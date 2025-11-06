Cocoa falls 3% amid improving crops in West Africa

Cocoa futures on the ICE exchange (COCOA) fell below $6,200 per tonne, down nearly 3% today, moving further away from recent one-month highs around $6,600, as optimism grows over strong West African harvest prospects. Farmers in Ivory Coast report that cocoa trees are in excellent condition, with dry weather supporting the drying process, while Ghanaian growers note that pods are maturing well under favorable weather conditions.

report that cocoa trees are in excellent condition, with dry weather supporting the drying process, while note that pods are maturing well under favorable weather conditions. According to chocolate maker Mondelez , the number of cocoa pods in West Africa is now 7% above the five-year average and significantly higher than last year’s level.

, the number of cocoa pods in West Africa is now and significantly higher than last year’s level. The main harvest season in the Ivory Coast has just begun, and local producers remain optimistic about crop quality . On the other hand, concerns about weaker demand continue to weigh on prices.

has just begun, and local producers remain . On the other hand, continue to weigh on prices. The world’s largest chocolate producer, Barry Callebaut, said in its latest financial results that it expects a mid-single-digit decline in cocoa product sales in the upcoming fiscal year due to persistently high raw material prices. Meanwhile, the U.S. government shutdown has delayed the release of CFTC Commitment of Traders reports, which would normally provide more insight into the positioning of large speculators (Managed Money) and commercial traders (producers and sellers). Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.