BREAKING: Ifo business expectations drop unexpectedly 📉 🇩🇪 DE40 ticks down

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Business Expectations for December:
- actual 89.7; forecast 90.5; previous 90.5;
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Current Assessment for December:
- actual 85.6; forecast 85.7; previous 85.6;
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Ifo Business Climate Index for December:
- actual 87.6; forecast 88.2; previous 88.0;
DAX futures bounced back down from the EMA100 on H1 interval dipped below 23.6 Fibonacci retracement level after the unexpected drop in business sentiment indices published by German Ifo institue.
Daily Summary: Wall Street Rises on Christmas Mood
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (19.12.2025)
⏫US100 rallies more than 1%
US Open: Wall Street Ends the Week on a Strong Note
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.