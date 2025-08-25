BREAKING: Ifo reading higher than expected. EURUSD below 1.17

Ifo Business Climate Index for August: 89 (forecast: 86.8; prior: 88.6)

Current conditions: 86.4 (forecast: 86.7; prior: 86.5)

Expectations: 91.6 (forecast: 90.3; prior: 90.8)

The Ifo data released today, particularly the expectations index, came in better than anticipated, providing a boost to German business sentiment. While the current conditions index saw a slight dip, the rise in the expectations index from a revised 90.8 to 91.6 suggests that despite ongoing challenges, German firms are feeling more optimistic about the future, what was also showed in PMI data.

This outcome indicates that the German manufacturing sector may be showing some resilience in the third quarter. The stabilization in overall business sentiment, even after the initial disappointment surrounding the US-EU trade deal, suggests that companies are adapting to the current environment and maintaining hope for an economic turnaround.

EURUSD is decreasing from the start of the Monday session but has ticked a little higher after the reading.