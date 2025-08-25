BREAKING: Ifo reading higher than expected. EURUSD below 1.17

Ifo Business Climate Index for August: 89 (forecast: 86.8; prior: 88.6)
Current conditions: 86.4 (forecast: 86.7; prior: 86.5)
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Expectations: 91.6 (forecast: 90.3; prior: 90.8)
The Ifo data released today, particularly the expectations index, came in better than anticipated, providing a boost to German business sentiment. While the current conditions index saw a slight dip, the rise in the expectations index from a revised 90.8 to 91.6 suggests that despite ongoing challenges, German firms are feeling more optimistic about the future, what was also showed in PMI data.
This outcome indicates that the German manufacturing sector may be showing some resilience in the third quarter. The stabilization in overall business sentiment, even after the initial disappointment surrounding the US-EU trade deal, suggests that companies are adapting to the current environment and maintaining hope for an economic turnaround.
EURUSD is decreasing from the start of the Monday session but has ticked a little higher after the reading.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.