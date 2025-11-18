Fed's Barkin remarks on US economy 🗽EURUSD drops to 1.157

Fed Member Thomas Barkin remarks (the highlight)
- If the workforce does not increase, economic growth will depend entirely on productivity.
- Growth in the workforce may be heading to around 0%.
- There is a high risk that, in the future, there will be more jobs than workers.
- Demand is healthy, but it is not translating into hiring.
- Demand remains healthy. The challenge is with the labor market.
- The overall sense is that the economy remains healthy.
- Lower rates might boost demand for homes, but they won't fix the supply issue.
- Housing supply is still constrained as demand has grown.
- The high housing prices today may still represent a supply shortage rooted in the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis.
- The upside of more consensus is the ability of markets to set expectations.
- Policy is still modestly restrictive.
- The jobs market is somewhat weaker than the data suggests.
- Without compelling data, it is hard to get a broad consensus.
- Inflation does not appear headed higher, but also not clear that it is heading back to 2%. Unemployment is likely to edge higher, but perhaps not by much.
- It's hard to declare victory on either mandate, but it's also clear not that either requires a response.
- Inflation is above target, but it's not likely to accelerate.
- The labor market is softening, but I don't think it will soften that much more.
EURUSD (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Nvidia fails to rescue Wall Street; fears of an AI bubble push stock markets down❗
🚨US100 erases all daily gains
BREAKING: NATGAS muted after almost in-line EIA data release 💡
Stronger payrolls for September won’t disrupt risk recovery
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.